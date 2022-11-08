Crestwood teen Ryan Plowman dies of mono, GoFundMe site set up to help family with expenses

GoFundMe set up for family of Crestwood teen who died of mono

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The community in south suburban Crestwood is coming together, after a teen died from mono.

More than $72,000 has been raised to support Ryan Plowman's family. The 17-year-old died Saturday at Comer Children's Hospital. Plowman had Crohn's disease and his immune system couldn't fight off complications of the virus.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help his family pay for his medical and funeral expenses.