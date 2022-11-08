Watch CBS News
Crestwood teen Ryan Plowman dies of mono, GoFundMe site set up to help family with expenses

GoFundMe set up for family of Crestwood teen who died of mono
CHICAGO (CBS) --  The community in south suburban Crestwood is coming together, after a teen died from mono.

More than $72,000 has been raised to support Ryan Plowman's family. The 17-year-old died Saturday at Comer Children's Hospital. Plowman had Crohn's disease and his immune system couldn't fight off complications of the virus.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help his family pay for his medical and funeral expenses.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 12:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

