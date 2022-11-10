Crestwood police warn of thieves stealing from cars as drivers pump gas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It happens fast; blink and you might miss it. That's what robbers are relying on.

Crestwood Police released a video showing a pickup truck driver pumping gas when another car pulled up, and someone slinked out of the passenger seat and ransacked the truck's cab, then took off, all in a manner of seconds.

All the time, the truck driver kept pumping gas without ever knowing anything happened.

In the last 2 weeks, we have had several thefts from vehicles that occurred as the victim was fueling the vehicle while... Posted by Crestwood Police Department on Monday, November 7, 2022

Police warned drivers to lock their car while pumping gas, and to stay aware of their surroundings.

They said this type of robbery has happened several times in the last two weeks.