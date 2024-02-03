Crash on Chicago's Southwest Side leaves man critically hurt, bus shelter damaged

Driver critically hurt after striking another car, bus shelter in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – One driver was critically hurt after crashing into another vehicle in West Englewood Friday night.

The crash happened in the 6100 block of South Racine Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was heading southbound on Racine in a Ford pickup when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a male driver in a red sedan, police said.

The driver of the pickup then struck a CTA bus shelter before coming to a stop. He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents unit was investigating.