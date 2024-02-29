Car flips over in crash in west Chicago suburbs

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A car flipped over in a serious crash in west suburban Carol Stream Thursday evening.

The crash happened near Fair Oaks Road and Maple Ridge Court.

A car rolled over and landed upside down in the ditch alongside the road. Crews had to put it back upright.

There was also a car seat seen on the side of the road. However, it was not clear late Thursday whether there was a child in the car.

There was no immediate word Thursday evening on injuries, or how the driver lost control.