Crash involving stolen car leads to SUV catching fire, slamming into house in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle caught fire and slammed into a home after being hit by a stolen car in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday evening.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, accident happened on the northwest corner of 116th Street and Racine Avenue.

The Fire Department said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, which caught fire and hit a home. The second vehicle, a sport-utility vehicle, was reduced to a burned-out husk.

At the scene, tire marks lead directly from the street at an angle into the side of the duplex.

The stolen car was also involved and was heavily damaged. The duplex house that was hit by the SUV also sustained damage.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1 – which automatically sends five ambulances to the scene. It was not immediately learned how many people were hurt, but the Fire Department said all injuries were non-life-threatening.