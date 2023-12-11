Crash shuts down I-57 on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash shut down Interstate 57 on the city's Far South Side Monday evening.

The crash happened on the northbound exit ramp at 119th Street.

A red vehicle was seen wrecked and lying on its side along the shoulder. Specific details about the crash and injuries were not immediately available.

As of 5:15 p.m., northbound I-57 was closed at the scene – and all traffic was being forced off at 127th Street.

Dixie Highway, Western Avenue, or Halsted Street were advised as alternate routes.