Crash shuts down I-57 on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash shut down Interstate 57 on the city's Far South Side Monday evening.
The crash happened on the northbound exit ramp at 119th Street.
A red vehicle was seen wrecked and lying on its side along the shoulder. Specific details about the crash and injuries were not immediately available.
As of 5:15 p.m., northbound I-57 was closed at the scene – and all traffic was being forced off at 127th Street.
Dixie Highway, Western Avenue, or Halsted Street were advised as alternate routes.
