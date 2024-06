Crash shuts down Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A serious crash shut down the Eisenhower Expressway near Chicago Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at Kostner Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Traffic is being rerouted at Cicero Avenue.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes are shut down as police investigate.