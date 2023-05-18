Crash leads to shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Dive in Jackson Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- DuSable Lake Shore Dive is back open after a crash turned into a shooting.
Police said two men, 44 and 25 years old, were arguing about a crash, near Marquette Driver in Jackson Park, when the 44-year-old pulled out a gun.
The 25-year-old tried to wrestle it away. During the struggle, the 44-year-old who first pulled out the gun was shot.
He was taken to a local hospital and taken into custody.
No other injuries were reported.
