1 dead in crash involving semi-trailer truck, SUV on I-80 south of Chicago

1 dead when truck, sport-utility vehicle collide on I-80

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another was left injured after a crash on Interstate 80 south of Chicago.

Illinois State Police said at 3:01 p.m., a semi-trailer truck and a sport-utility vehicle were involved in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Central Avenue – on a stretch of the expressway in a wooded area between Tinley Park on the west and Country Club Hills on the east.

One person was killed in the crash, while another was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

All lanes on I-80 eastbound near Central Avenue were shut down at 3:29 p.m., though traffic still got by on the right shoulder.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.