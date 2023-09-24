Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after crash in Northwest Indiana leaves SUV split in half

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Crash in Shererville, Indiana leaves SUV split in half
Crash in Shererville, Indiana leaves SUV split in half 00:24

SCHEREVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a violent crash in Schererville, Indiana.

The crash happened Saturday night near Route 30 and Burr Street.

A blue SUV was seen split in half and a silver sedan had extensive damage. Other car parts also littered the intersection.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. 

First published on September 24, 2023 / 5:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.