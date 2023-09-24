Investigation underway after crash in Northwest Indiana leaves SUV split in half

Crash in Shererville, Indiana leaves SUV split in half

SCHEREVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a violent crash in Schererville, Indiana.

The crash happened Saturday night near Route 30 and Burr Street.

A blue SUV was seen split in half and a silver sedan had extensive damage. Other car parts also littered the intersection.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.