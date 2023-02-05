1 dead, another hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is killed, and another is hospitalized following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 3300 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 4:24 a.m.

Chicago police said a red sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it collided with a dark-color SUV traveling northbound.

The driver of the red sedan was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to U of C with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Unit.