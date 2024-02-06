Crash in north Chicago suburb leaves motorcyclist dead

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a sport-utility vehicle in Evanston Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Toyota RAV 4 crashed into a motorcycle in the 200 block of Asbury Avenue – between Brummel and Mulford streets. Asbury Avenue is the Evanston extension of Chicago's Western Avenue.

The 32-year-old man driving the RAV 4 was not injured. But the 48-year-old man on the motorcycle was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, Evanston police said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and police do not believe any kind of impaired driving was a factor.

Asbury Avenue was shut down between Howard and Oakton streets following the crash, and the closure was to remain in place for several hours.