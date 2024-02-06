Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash in north Chicago suburb leaves motorcyclist dead

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a sport-utility vehicle in Evanston Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Toyota RAV 4 crashed into a motorcycle in the 200 block of Asbury Avenue – between Brummel and Mulford streets. Asbury Avenue is the Evanston extension of Chicago's Western Avenue.

The 32-year-old man driving the RAV 4 was not injured. But the 48-year-old man on the motorcycle was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, Evanston police said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and police do not believe any kind of impaired driving was a factor.

Asbury Avenue was shut down between Howard and Oakton streets following the crash, and the closure was to remain in place for several hours.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 7:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.