Driver crashes into liquor store on Southwest Side

Driver crashes into liquor store on Southwest Side

Driver crashes into liquor store on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver smashed into a liquor store on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday evening.

Video shows a black convertible Lexus lodged halfway inside the store on 87th and Vincennes.

An ambulance responded to the scene.

No information was immediately available about what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.