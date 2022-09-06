Watch CBS News
Crash leaves at least one person dead in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash Monday night in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at 170th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Hammond.

The front bumper of a Jeep was ripped off, and the front windshield was shattered. Vehicle parts were strewn all across the street.

A red tarp covered one of the vehicles.

It was not clear late Monday what caused the collision.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's office was on the scene.

September 5, 2022

