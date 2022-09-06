Crash leaves at least one person dead in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash Monday night in Hammond, Indiana.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. at 170th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Hammond.
The front bumper of a Jeep was ripped off, and the front windshield was shattered. Vehicle parts were strewn all across the street.
A red tarp covered one of the vehicles.
It was not clear late Monday what caused the collision.
The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's office was on the scene.
