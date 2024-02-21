Crash leads to raging car fire in north Chicago suburb

Crash in north Chicago suburbs leads to car fire

Crash in north Chicago suburbs leads to car fire

Crash in north Chicago suburbs leads to car fire

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A crash sent flames shooting from a car in Skokie Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at Skokie Boulevard and Dempster Street in Skokie just before 9 a.m.

Josh Liss / WBBM Newsradio

Photos from WBBM Newsradio Sports Director Josh Liss show a gray car with flames shooting out of it, with a white BMW right ahead of it. A plume of black smoke is billowing into the air in the photos.

Josh Liss / WBBM Newsradio

Dempster Street was blocked at Skokie Boulevard due to the fire as crews cleaned up the mess left behind.