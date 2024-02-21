Crash leads to raging car fire in north Chicago suburb
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A crash sent flames shooting from a car in Skokie Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at Skokie Boulevard and Dempster Street in Skokie just before 9 a.m.
Photos from WBBM Newsradio Sports Director Josh Liss show a gray car with flames shooting out of it, with a white BMW right ahead of it. A plume of black smoke is billowing into the air in the photos.
Dempster Street was blocked at Skokie Boulevard due to the fire as crews cleaned up the mess left behind.
