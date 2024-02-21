Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash leads to raging car fire in north Chicago suburb

By Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

Crash in north Chicago suburbs leads to car fire
Crash in north Chicago suburbs leads to car fire 00:19

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A crash sent flames shooting from a car in Skokie Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at Skokie Boulevard and Dempster Street in Skokie just before 9 a.m.

skokie-crash-fire.jpg
Josh Liss / WBBM Newsradio

Photos from WBBM Newsradio Sports Director Josh Liss show a gray car with flames shooting out of it, with a white BMW right ahead of it. A plume of black smoke is billowing into the air in the photos.

skokie-crash-fire-2.jpg
Josh Liss / WBBM Newsradio

Dempster Street was blocked at Skokie Boulevard due to the fire as crews cleaned up the mess left behind.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:08 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.