Watch CBS News
Local News

ISP responds to crash involving car, school bus on I-57

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a car and a school bus on I-57 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the shoulder of the northbound lanes around 7:11 a.m. at 107th Street.

ISP said the bus was occupied with children. It's unclear how many were on board. 

No injuries or transports were reported.

All lanes are open.

No further information was immediately available. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.