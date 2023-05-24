ISP responds to crash involving car, school bus on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a car and a school bus on I-57 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on the shoulder of the northbound lanes around 7:11 a.m. at 107th Street.
ISP said the bus was occupied with children. It's unclear how many were on board.
No injuries or transports were reported.
All lanes are open.
No further information was immediately available.
