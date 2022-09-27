Three of four lanes reopen after crash shut down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street

Three of four lanes reopen after crash shut down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street

Three of four lanes reopen after crash shut down lanes on I-80/94 at Grant Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three of four lanes are now reopened after a crash involving two semi trucks shut down eastbound I-80/90 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at 3 a.m. when, police said, one semi truck rear ended the other. The three lanes reopened at 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of the semi truck that struck the second truck has life threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes were closed at Grant Street.

A major crash involving 2 semis has EB 80/94 blocked at Grant Street. Significant delays are in place. (INDOT photo). There is plenty going on along Chicago area expressways too. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/HmTdUdT1If — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) September 27, 2022

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene.