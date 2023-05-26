Crash including CTA bus leaves 3 injured on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A CTA bus was struck by another vehicle Thursday night on the city's West Side.

Police said around 10:40 p.m., the driver of a white sedan was exiting a parking lot, In the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when it struck a red sedan that was also exiting.

That red sedan then struck an approaching CTA bus which was unoccupied at the time.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.