Crash including CTA bus leaves 3 injured on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A CTA bus was struck by another vehicle Thursday night on the city's West Side.
Police said around 10:40 p.m., the driver of a white sedan was exiting a parking lot, In the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when it struck a red sedan that was also exiting.
That red sedan then struck an approaching CTA bus which was unoccupied at the time.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.