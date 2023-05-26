Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash including CTA bus leaves 3 injured on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A CTA bus was struck by another vehicle Thursday night on the city's West Side.

Police said around 10:40 p.m., the driver of a white sedan was exiting a parking lot, In the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when it struck a red sedan that was also exiting.

That red sedan then struck an approaching CTA bus which was unoccupied at the time.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.