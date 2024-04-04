Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana leaves at least 1 person dead

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana.

The crash happened on I-80/94 eastbound at Calumet Avenue – on the boundary of Munster and Hammond.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said one person was confirmed dead, and two others have been taken to area hospitals for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was expected to be blocked on the eastbound Borman Expressway for several hours, and a gapers' delay slowed down westbound traffic all the way to I-65.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 3:53 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.