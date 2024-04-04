Crash on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana leaves at least 1 person dead

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana.

The crash happened on I-80/94 eastbound at Calumet Avenue – on the boundary of Munster and Hammond.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said one person was confirmed dead, and two others have been taken to area hospitals for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was expected to be blocked on the eastbound Borman Expressway for several hours, and a gapers' delay slowed down westbound traffic all the way to I-65.