Car backs into 9th floor windows, causing damage at former John Hancock Center

CHICAGO (CSB) -- The ninth floor of the former Hancock Center experienced some damage after an accident on Saturday.

Several windows at the building, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave., were smashed out as a result.

Behind those windows is a parking garage.

Chicago police tell us a driver accidentally backed into the glass.

No one was hurt, and no citations were issued.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:04 AM

