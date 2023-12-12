Crash on Chicago's South Side leaves one dead, two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrific crash left one person dead Tuesday evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

At 7:44 p.m., a Hyundai was headed east on 88th Street at Stony Island Avenue when it was involved in a crash with a Mercedes, which was traveling north on Stony Island Avenue.

The Hyundai flipped over. The woman who had been driving the Hyundai – age unknown – was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man – age also unknown – from the Hyundai, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition. A 27-year-old man from the Mercedes was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.