3 people killed after car is hit by freight train in south Chicago suburbs

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon when a car went around crossing gates and was hit by a freight train south suburban Harvey.

The car went around the crossing gates for the CSX freight train tracks at the Park Avenue crossing, near 153rd Street and Park Avenue.

The car went on to collide with the side of a CSX locomotive, and was dragged almost two city blocks before being dislodged near the Broadway Avenue crossing.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed three people were killed in the incident.

No one on the train was hurt.

Three separate crossings—at Broadway Avenue, Park Avenue, and Halsted Street, were all closed as the freight train remained halted.