Driver shot before crashing vehicle in Calumet City

/ CBS Chicago

CALUMET CITY, ILL. (CBS) – A man is shot before crashing a vehicle in Calumet City Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue.

Calumet City police responded to the scene of the crash after learning that the vehicle involved was being investigated by an auto theft task force.

Officers assisted in the apprehension of the involved suspect who suffered a gunshot wound prior to the crash, police said.

Police said although the incident concluded in Calumet City, they were not involved in the incident prior to the traffic crash and have no affiliation with the auto theft task force.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 3, 2022 / 12:31 PM

