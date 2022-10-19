Watch CBS News
Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.

The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.

Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

