Burglars crash Jeep into clothing store on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Jeep SUV smashed through the front glass window of a luxury streetwear clothing store in the West Loop early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the Jeep went through the security gate at Aberdeen and Randolph streets.

Police said several people then ran into the store, grabbed items and got away in several other vehicles.

The owner confirmed this is the third break-in at that store.

No one is in custody.