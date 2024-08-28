Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash-and-grab burglars target northwest suburban Chicago sneaker store

By Adam Harrington, Stacy Friedman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A search was under way Wednesday for the people who slammed a Jeep sport-utility vehicle into the front of a store in Park Ridge for a crash-and-grab a burglary.

At 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Park Ridge police were called to the HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear Shop at 137 N. Northwest Hwy. in Uptown Park Ridge.

The Jeep stopped in the middle of a store. Seconds later, a Dodge Durango pulled up, and a group of people went inside and stole whatever merchandise they could carry—mostly gym shoes.

They then took off in the Dodge. Police said the Jeep used to crash into the storefront was likely stolen.

Police said the HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear Shop has been burglarized twice since it opened in January of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Ridge police at 847-318-5256.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.