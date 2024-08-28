Crash-and-grab burglars target northwest suburban Chicago sneaker store

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A search was under way Wednesday for the people who slammed a Jeep sport-utility vehicle into the front of a store in Park Ridge for a crash-and-grab a burglary.

At 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Park Ridge police were called to the HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear Shop at 137 N. Northwest Hwy. in Uptown Park Ridge.

The Jeep stopped in the middle of a store. Seconds later, a Dodge Durango pulled up, and a group of people went inside and stole whatever merchandise they could carry—mostly gym shoes.

They then took off in the Dodge. Police said the Jeep used to crash into the storefront was likely stolen.

Police said the HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear Shop has been burglarized twice since it opened in January of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Ridge police at 847-318-5256.