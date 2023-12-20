Man charged with driving under the influence of cocaine in fatal Chicago area crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 74-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide, accused of causing a fatal crash in Lake County in February while he was high on cocaine.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a head-on crash near Route 59 and Route 132 in unincorporated Lake Villa.

A GMC Acadia was headed north on Route 59 when it swerved into oncoming traffic, and hit a Kia Sorento, sheriff's officials said.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition. The driver of the Kia, 73-year-old George Giannakakis, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sheriff's detectives later determined the driver of the GMC, 74-year-old Craig Muzard, was driving under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash.

Muzard was arrested Wednesday morning at his home in unincorporated Crystal Lake, and has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide.

He is being held in the Lake County Jail while he awaits a detention hearing.