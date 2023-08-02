Volunteers pack thousands of backpacks with school supplies for low-income students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As parents prepare to send their children back to the classroom in the coming weeks, a local nonprofit is doing its part to make sure students have everything they need to learn this school year.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined hundreds of people in Daley Plaza on Thursday for the 8th annual Backpack-A-Thon hosted by the non-profit Cradles to Crayons.

Volunteers filled thousands of backpacks with notebooks, folders, pencils, and other essential school supplies.

Those backpacks will be given to students around Chicago who are homeless or living in low-income households.

"With inflation, with costs going up, we know as parents we're all worried about 'God, I've got to go and get those school supplies. I've got to get my child what they need,'" said Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez. "So what you are doing today, you're making sure they have a strong start."

Cradles to Crayons officials said they hope to give away 98,000 backpacks in the weeks to come.