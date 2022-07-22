CPS to host annual Back-to-School bash Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago students officially have one month left in their summer break. CPS wants to get them ready to head back to class with their annual back-to-school bashes.

Friday's event will happen at Roosevelt High School in the Kimball neighborhood and will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy, food, games, music, and more.

Students will also have the chance to pick up school supplies and receive free COVID-19 vaccines.