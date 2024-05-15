Chicago Public School teachers head to Springfield to demand more funding

CPS teachers to lobby for more funding in Springfield

CPS teachers to lobby for more funding in Springfield

CPS teachers to lobby for more funding in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago Public School teachers are headed to Springfield to demand more money for schools.

They're going there to rally at the capital for a day of action.

Teachers pulled off from CPS headquarters early Wednesday morning. Dozens of teachers said they wanted to make Chicago schools fully funded.

State lawmakers are in their final days of budget talks for the next fiscal year.

One teacher from every district-run school will head to Springfield on approved release

Last week, CPS sent parents a letter about Wednesday's day of action because they say what the state is offering would create a $400 million deficit. The teachers union plans to ask for $1 billion more in funding.

Lawmakers say that number is a non-starter.

"If we had to vote on a bill today to send a billion dollars, half a billion dollars to Chicago on top of the money that we already send to Chicago I would say that the answer is no," said Rep. La Shawn Ford.

Illinois currently offers up to $14 billion for all schools, grades K-12.

The latest budget plans would add $500 million more.

It's not clear if Mayor Brandon Johnson would propose a tax hike.