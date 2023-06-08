Watch CBS News
CPS teachers to get 12 weeks of paid parental leave

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers and staff will soon get 12 weeks of paid parental leave for birthing and non-birthing parents. 

Mayor Brandon Johnson, along with the leaders of CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) said they're in the process of expanding the parental leave policy.

"All of us working together will continue to make our public school system stronger for teachers and students," Johnson said.

"This should be the norm for every woman who works in any industry, any parent who works in any industry, to nurture their child," said CTU President Stacy Davis Gates.

Currently, birthing parents get up to eight weeks and non-birthing parents get two weeks. Details will be finalized over the summer. 

