CPS teacher charged with stalking after confrontation outside Lightfoot's home

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Public Schools teacher is facing multiple charges after a confrontation with police outside the home of Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week.

Garrett McLinn, 36, is charged with two felony counts of stalking, and six misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to a complaint filed by Lightfoot, McLinn showed up at the mayor's Logan Square residence four or five times between Wednesday and Thursday.



He was said to be questioning the need for the number of Chicago police officers assigned to protect her. He was asked to leave multiple times but kept returning.

He is due in court on April 6.

The Chicago Teacher's Union said in a statement:

"Our top priority is keeping our students, school community, school personnel, union staff, and leadership safe. Whether that threat comes from outside our community or inside, we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that Chicago's public schools remain safe, welcoming and thriving.

No matter how high the political temperature gets, we do not condone any act of violence because we know these acts weaken our democracy. Tonight's news should push CPS to create a safety plan for every school in our great city."



