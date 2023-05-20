Chicago students to compete in robotics competition at Museum of Science and Industry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of Chicago school students will face off in a competition today.
Students from Pre-K through 12th grade will show off their computer science and robotics skills while engaging in fun stem-related activities.
The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.