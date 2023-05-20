Watch CBS News
Chicago students to compete in robotics competition at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of Chicago school students will face off in a competition today.

Students from Pre-K through 12th grade will show off their computer science and robotics skills while engaging in fun stem-related activities.

The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park. 

First published on May 20, 2023

