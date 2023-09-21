Chicago Public Schools students celebrate International Day of Peace

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools students hope to encourage peace in their communities for the International Day of Peace on Thursday.

Sutherland Elementary School in the Beverly neighborhood got an early start by sharing their message in song: "Put a Little Love in Your Heart."

The students gathered with staff members Thursday morning in the school's peace garden, where they took time to think about the importance of a safe space in the community.

Older students shared well-known quotes about peace to inspire their classmates:

"Peace is not something you wish for, it's something you make, something you do, something you are, and something you give away."

"Peace is our gift to each other."

"Peace begins with a smile."

Thursday afternoon, students at Libby Elementary School will go on a peace walk in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.