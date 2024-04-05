CPS student charged with bringing loaded fully automatic handgun to school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Chicago Public Schools student was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a loaded fully automatic handgun with an extended clip to school.

Roger Roache, 18, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon for knowingly possessing a loaded fully automatic pistol in a school, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a loaded handgun without a valid license, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21.

According to a police report, security officers at Collins Academy High School found a loaded Glock 17C handgun in Roache's backpack as he was going through the school's security checkpoint around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The gun had a 31-round magazine inserted, and a switch attached to the slide to convert it to fully automatic, police said.

Roache admitted the backpack belonged to him, but claimed he didn't know the gun was inside, according to the police report.

Roache made his first court appearance on Wednesday, and a judge ruled that he be held in jail while he awaits trial, ruling he presents a danger to the community, and that placing him on home confinement and electronic monitoring would not protect the public.