Chicago Public Schools students hold sit-in to support pro-Palestinian demonstrations

CHICAGO (CBS) – As protests calling for a cease-fire in Gaza have popped up on college campuses across the country, Chicago Public Schools students on Wednesday had their own demonstration.

CBS 2 was at Jones College Prep where students conducted a sit-in.

The sit-in started at 1:45 p.m., during fourth period at Jones College Prep. CBS 2's view inside the school was blocked by large, white pieces of paper taped to the windows.

A senior told CBS 2 he's with Chicago Youth for Justice, which helped organize the sit-in. He said one of the goals of the protest was to show support for the pro-Palestinian encampments seen at universities in Chicago and across the country.

"At the end of the day, we're all human and this is a human rights violation, time and time again," said Atticus, the Jones College Prep senior who declined to give his last name out of safety concerns. "And we see it on the news. We see it on our phones. We see it everywhere and it only makes sense to stand up for this cause because for years, for generations, the Palestinians have not had such an overwhelming amount of support and we have to continue that support if we want to see a free Palestine."

In a letter sent to families of Jones College Prep, Chicago Public Schools acknowledged students' right to free speech, but given district guidelines, demonstrations are limited to 30 minutes.

Organizers said about 100 students took part in the sit-in, but only a small group of students, about a dozen, continued the protest outside of the school. They walked across the street and chanted before getting on a bus.

Just before the sit-in, members of the local Jewish community spoke at the Chicago Loop Synagogue. They said sit-ins at CPS schools were "concerning." They called recent encampments at college campuses "breeding grounds for antisemitism rather than advocating for an end to the Israel-Hamas war."

"A sit-in which was expressly modeled on the encampments at many college campuses, including the violent encampment at Columbia University, these are activities that have no place at a public school," said Inna Tsimerman, mother of a CPS student.

Members of the Jewish United Fun, the American Jewish Committee and other groups said high school students were likely inspired by college encampments. They blasted the protesters for denying a complex history of the Middle East conflict and not advancing ideas for peace in the region.

Wednesday was also supposed to be "decision day" at Jones College Prep, when seniors celebrate their plans post-graduation. The school postponed that event until Friday.