CPS celebrates Safe Passage workers as students go back to school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to school for Chicago Public Schools next Monday.

And once again, Safe Passage workers will be tasked with safely getting kids to and from school.

Now, some are honored for keeping their routes safe, some for over a decade.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has more from Bridgeport.

Almost 200 Chicago schools are connected to the Safe Passage program, all funded through the city. These workers said they are the first line of defense for students in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods.

In less than a week, students will return to school—some of the first faces they'll see: The Safe Passage workers sporting can't-miss neon jackets.

The nearly 1,200 Safe Passage workers take over Wintrust Arena. Some celebrated for serving their communities.

"It's not easy."

Kim Blakely has been with the program for almost a decade. Right now, she's manning the route near Air Force Academy in Armor Square.

"I have heard from students that if it wasn't for us, they wouldn't attend school," Blakely said.

She said gunshots ring out in this neighborhood during the early morning commute, and she knows she can't stop the violence entirely.

"I won't deny that it can be scary. But I'm there to do a job to make them feel safe."

Tim Joyner is known as "Mr. Tim" to his students at Warren Elementary.

"It takes a community to raise a child."

For five years, he's taken to his post to ensure the smallest students at CPS are safe.

"Unless schools are closed, we're going to be out there, too," Joyner said.

For him, this is a part-time job. Safe Passage workers must commit to five hours a day, five days a week. They make $15.80 per hour.

One of 15 community-based organizations manages each worker, but the city pays them. Mayor Brandon Johnson called it an investment that's well worth it.

"We are not just building communities. We are building nations when we create safe passage for our families," Johnson said.

To put students and their parents at ease.

"There's no need to worry. We got you," Blakely said.

The program has been around since 2009. All Safe Passage workers receive training before they begin working. CPS said most of them live in the neighborhoods where they serve.