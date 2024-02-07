CPS Safe Passage worker, 4 others injured in South Side Chicago crash

5 people injured in serious crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage worker was among five people injured in a crash in Englewood Wednesday afternoon, a coworker said.

The crash happened at 63rd Street and Stewart Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The Safe Passage worker saw a white car speeding down the street. The car hit a light pole, and the coworker said she saw her colleague – and then suddenly she didn't see the colleague anymore.

Police late Wednesday were trying to determine whether the Safe Passage worker was hit by a car or a falling traffic light.

A second car was also involved.

Police said the white car was wanted out of south suburban Riverdale.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition from the scene of the crash. Four others were in fair-to-serious condition – two were taken to the U of C Medical Center, two to St. Bernard Hospital.

It was not clear which of these five people was the Safe Passage worker.

Two people on a passing Chicago Transit Authority bus also said they saw the crash – and called it traumatic.

A woman who lives nearby says she was just inches away from being hit.

"I would have walked two more steps, he would have hit me. I would have been laying in the street just like these people. When the car came, it came flying – and it hit that doggone pole," said Evelyn Sims, "and that man got out of his car limping – he was coming this way."

"The crossing guard – she wasn't moving either for a long time. But in the end, she did kind of sit up," said Iola Larry. "But I could tell that she was really hurt."

The coworker said the Safe Passage worker was stabilized and was aware and talking after the crash.