Chicago Teachers Union calls on CPS to do more to help refugee students

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, members of the Chicago Teachers Union came together to call for the district to do more to help incoming refugee students.

"Say yes to sanctuary language," said Juan Carlos Hernandez, a social studies teacher. "Say yes to you'll protect your families. Say yes to you'll protect your employers. Say yes that you'll care about everyone, especially when you serve an over 90% Latino population."

A Chicago Public Schools spokesperson responded saying the district is "committed to serving every new student, including those students who have arrived in recent months with their families from Central and South America."

First published on February 22, 2023 / 6:19 PM

