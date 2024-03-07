Watch CBS News
CPS' Phillips Academy off IHSA to championship game after beating Williamsville

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville is aiming for its first championship in nearly half a century, after beating downstate Williamsville High School in IHSA Class 2A boys' basketball Thursday night.

For the Phillips Academy Wildcats, Phoenix Childs had 21 points as they built a lead in the semifinal.

At the end of the third quarter, Phillips was up a dozen, with a score of 45-38. But the Williamsville Bullets had a comeback – and with less than a minute left, the score was 54-53 Phillips.

But Elijah Harris came up with a big steal and sealed the victory for Phillips. The final score was 60-56.

Phillips is now aiming for its first championship since 1975. They'll play the Benton High School Rangers, who beat Byron High School Tigers 50-42.

Meanwhile, Hope Academy and Aurora Christian lost in Class 1A.

