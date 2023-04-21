Annual school year survey released for parents of CPS students
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the school year prepares to wrap up, Chicago Public Schools is ready to get its report card.
CPS parents can now take a brief survey to give the district feedback on their child's school.
It asks about teacher and staff performance - as well as school safety.
You can find the survey by visiting the Chicago Public School District's website.
