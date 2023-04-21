Annual school year survey released for parents of CPS students

Annual survey for CPS parents now available

Annual survey for CPS parents now available

Annual survey for CPS parents now available

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the school year prepares to wrap up, Chicago Public Schools is ready to get its report card.

CPS parents can now take a brief survey to give the district feedback on their child's school.

It asks about teacher and staff performance - as well as school safety.

You can find the survey by visiting the Chicago Public School District's website.