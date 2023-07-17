CPS opening welcoming center for migrants at Roberto Clemente Community Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new school year begins in about a month for Chicago Public Schools students, and city leaders want to make sure everyone is starting out the year on the right foot.

This week, CPS will roll out a new welcome center for migrant students and their families.

Staff will be on hand to help parents enroll their children. Academic and health screenings will also be available for students.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS officials will officially announce the opening of the migrant welcoming center Monday morning open at Roberto Clemente Community Academy, 1147 N. Western Av. The center will open sometime this week.

Since last summer, more than 11,000 asylum seekers who have entered the U.S. at the border with Mexico have been brought to Chicago, mainly from Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott continues to protest the Biden administration's immigration policy by sending migrants to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

Abbott has not coordinated his efforts with local officials, or even informed authorities when or how many migrants are coming, leaving the city to scramble to find them shelter space.

The city has set up multiple shelters for the migrants, but still does not have enough room for all of them, leaving hundreds of them to spend their nights sleeping in police stations until space in more appropriate shelters can be found.