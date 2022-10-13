Watch CBS News
CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.

The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.

The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.

Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 4:25 PM

