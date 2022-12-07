'It helps me get better': CPS kids and cops connect at chess tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can call it a meeting of the minds.

Chicago Public School (CPS) students faced off with Chicago's finest on Tuesday at a chess tournament that's part of a citywide program designed to build bridges between police and children.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has the story from Bridgeport.

Up until a couple of years ago Kemarion Keith knew little to nothing about the game of chess. Today, he considers himself a master.

"It helps me think and it helps me get better, you know, mentally and stuff, you know," said Keith.

Sixteen-year-old Kemarion is just one of the many Chicago Public School students who participated in the Cops and Kids Invitational Chess Tournament - sponsored by the Chicago Police Department's Office of Community Policing.

Students from nearly a dozen schools from fifth through the 12 grade on hand as officers stepped up to the challenge to flex their mental muscles.

The year-round program that leads up to two tournaments - this one happening at Guaranteed Rate Field - is aimed at promoting peace and tolerance between the youth and law enforcement.

The game of chess is their vehicle to bridge the gap.

"You could just see the smiles on their face. They light up. They are doing some thing they love," said Steven Myrick, of the Office of Community Policing.

"I think it's really nice to get to learn about different police officers, and to also have good conversations," said CPS student Iyanna Nunn.

Those conversations - in most cases - were intensely playful as each opponent brought their A-game, leaving some veteran officers stumped.

"You know, you just see the growth you see their communication skills get better. You see their grades go up," said Captain Mike Goin, Coach at CVCA High School.

The game of chess has exploded in popularity among children in recent years, an apparent byproduct of the pandemic. And with recent studies showing that the game helps improve with concentration and memory, parents couldn't be more thrilled.

Parents like Ana Camacho.

Her son Jason walked away with bragging rights among other things at the tournament.

"Before, it was really hard for him to concentrate. But this has helped him in school. It has helped him in every part of his life," said Ana Camacho.

The CPD's cops and kids chess program wraps up in May.

In partnership with Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation #CPS students participated in the Cops & Kids Chess Experience held today at @GuaranteedRate Field against the @Chicago_Police to foster ongoing relationships between students and police officers in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/9nj3V5CWer — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) December 6, 2022