Sexual misconduct, misuse of funds and employees under investigation: Details from new Chicago schools report

Sexual misconduct, misuse of funds and employees under investigation: Details from new Chicago schoo

Sexual misconduct, misuse of funds and employees under investigation: Details from new Chicago schoo

Sexual misconduct, misuse of funds and employees under investigation: Details from new Chicago schoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — A newly released report uncovered hundreds of investigations of sexual misconduct, fraud, and mismanagement within Chicago Public Schools.

The watchdog report was filed by the district's office of the Inspector General.

Recommendations were made for CPS to improve transparency, its handling of high school sports, and its spending.

The report stated 36 former CPS employees classified as "Do Not Hire" were hired as sports officials, despite their misconduct allegations involving students.

According to the report, one of them had a felony conviction for kidnapping and at least eight sports officials had been investigated by CPS for "sexual misconduct with students."

The report says background checks were not performed for those employees.

"CPS said it is currently conducting a background check "refresh" for all 1,752 active officials and will ensure all newly certified IHSA sports officials go through the standard CPS vendor onboarding process and background check before officiating CPS sporting events," the report stated.

Report outlines CPS sexual misconduct complaints, spending concerns

In terms of sexual misconduct, there was a significant number of complaints.

Complaints alleged sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate comments. Those complaints resulted in several arrests, charges, and protective or no-contact orders.

The report details concerns over CPS's $500 million structural deficit. The report questions how CPS used $2.8 billion in federal COVID relief funds to support e-learning.

The report also mentions the district spends more than 55% of the money meant for elementary and secondary school emergency relief to cover the salaries of more than 11,000 new and existing employees.

The Office of the Inspector General received fewer complaints in the 2024 fiscal year than it did the year prior.