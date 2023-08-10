CPS shares information on new law aimed at protecting sexual abuse victims

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools parents received an email from the district about a new law protecting child victims of sexual abuse.

The update comes after CBS 2 Investigators' reporting last month on the law and the Schaumburg survivor who fought for change.

In part, Illinois' Faith's Law enforces the requirement for adults to speak up if they suspect sexual abuse.

Last month, CBS 2 spoke to the woman for whom the law was named after. She was sexually abused by a teenager at her northwest suburban high school in the early 2000s.

"Unfortunately, because these warning signs were missed it took them not doing anything to help me, the person who abused me, and they didn't mean for that to happen but their lack of actions still allowed it to happen," said Faith Colson, a survivor and advocate.