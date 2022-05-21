CPS data breach exposes records of tens of thousands of students and staff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A data breach involving Chicago Public Schools exposed years' worth of records for tens of thousands of students and staff.

CPS officials said a technology vendor, Battelle for Kids, was the victim of a ransomware attack last December, on a server that stores course information and evaluations.

The breach affected students who were enrolled between 2015 and 2019. Notices are going out.

While CPS said no personal information, like Social Security numbers or financial information, was taken, the data that was exposed included children's names, birthdates, genders, CPS student ID number, and course information.

No health data, current course or schedule information, course grades, or standardized test scores were involved.

As a precaution, CPS is offering parents a free year of credit monitoring for all of the three major credit agencies.

Impacted families and staff are invited to call 833-909-4007, visit cps.edu/databreach or email BFK-Breach-Info@cps.edu for more information.