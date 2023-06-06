4 Chicagoans win CPS Crossing Guard of the Year award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago crossing guards across the city are being recognized by Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for their efforts to keep students safe during their walk to class.

Not only that, but they are also developing deep relationships with their community. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with one crossing guard in Bronzeville.

"Good morning you all."

This is what crossing guard Brianna Wright sees every morning, children from her neighborhood headed to and from school. She's helping them get to school safely.

Wright has been a crossing guard for the past seven years. The inspiration comes from her grandmother and mother, who are both crossing guards.

"My momma has always been my number one role model and I just want to be just like her. She enjoyed doing it. So I feel like I will enjoy doing it," Wright said."

CPS named Wright and three others Crossing Guards of the Year.

Students, staff, school leaders, and community residents were invited to suggest their favorite crossing guard by submitting nominations to the CPS Office of Safety and Security.

"She's a good worker. I love Brianna."

Winners were selected based on a review of nomination materials, professionalism, and their years of service.

"When she's out here crossing the students, she's able to redirect them if they're jaywalking. So she's making it a habit for them," said Karen Yeatman, Crossing Guard Supervisor for the far South Side region.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said there are nearly 3,000 pedestrian-involved crashes in the city each year and 16% involve children.

"You see how the cars, sometimes they don't stop. They keep going. They don't stop at the stop sign all the time," noted LaToya Jackson, whose child attends Fuller Elementary School.

In the meantime, Wright said she'll stay in this position until she retires. When will that be? When she turns 65.

Brianna Wright will show off her skills to shadow observers as they train for the next school calendar year.

