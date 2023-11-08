CPS teams up with Cradles to Crayons to help kids in need

CPS teams up with Cradles to Crayons to help kids in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of donations made to a non-profit will be put to good use by Chicago Public Schools.

The district is teaming up with Cradles to Crayons to help students from migrant families.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us how they ensure every student is ready for winter.

The singular focus for Berenice Pond is making sure students have what they need.

"Awesome. Thank you, Evelyn. Do you need a pen? So you put a pair of socks, a pair of shoes, the hygiene kits, we have a box here ready for you."

She's the Director of Programs for the Office of Family and Community Engagement at Chicago Public Schools. But on this day, she and her staff work in a non-profit warehouse, Cradles to Crayons.

"Supporting their efforts with our efforts to get some really needed stuff to our newcomer students in the district," Pond said.

"We know especially for those coming from places that are closer to the equator, it's going to be a tough winter. Might be their first one," said Jaron Newton, Director of Operations, Cradles to Crayons.

Recent enrollment data from CPS shows the population of students the district classifies as English learners grew by almost 11% this school year.

Many come from migrant families seeking asylum.

"I come from an immigrant family. So I understand some of the struggles, and this is my way of giving back," said Pond.

CPS wants to make sure every student is prepared for winter.

"So today we're packaging school supplies, we're packaging shoes, we're packaging socks, hygiene kits," said Pond.

Everything students need to get through a Chicago winter.

"So she has a jacket. We have boots for her," Pond said. "They know it's just specifically for them."

Berenice Pond has been in the warehouse all week focused on filling a need.

"It's great just to see the labor of our work and the kids are going to get it really, really soon, so we love it," Pond said.