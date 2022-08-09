Watch CBS News
Local News

CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPS Back to School Bash
CPS Back to School Bash 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.

The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.

You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.