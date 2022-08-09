CPS Back-to-School bash in the Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CPS wants to help your family get prepared for the new school year.

The district is holding another back-to-school bash on Tuesday, this one in the Roseland neighborhood. It's happening at Fenger High School, near Wallace and 112th street from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.

You can pick up some school supplies and get your kids vaccinated against COVID.

We packed the final week of Back to School Bashes. Stop by the Bash in your area and meet your school leaders, play games (anyone say bounce house?!), get a COVID-19 vaxx, and grab a backpack with school supplies. See below to find the Bash nearest you.



School starts August 22! pic.twitter.com/nql6Q0xGaT — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) August 9, 2022